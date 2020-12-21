STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hosp staff worried over dwindling stock of safety gear

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Despite the battle against Covid-19 extending to nearly a year, the projected spike in infection after the local body elections has left the medical staff worried over running out of safety gear at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kalamassery.The Ernakulam MCH has been functioning as an exclusive Covid hospital since March. 

“Though our staff contracted the virus during this long fight against the pandemic, we kept the fight on. Last month, the number of Covid admissions in hospitals was low and everything was going smooth. But, over the past two weeks, we have been facing a shortage of safety gear including face shields. Covid cases are slowly rising and we fear the entire health system will get compromised if the matter is not addressed quickly,” said an MCH nurse.

The staff-member said the hospital staff are equipped with safety gear including PPE, gloves, N95 masks and face shields while handling Covid patients.“Even now, those attending to Covid patients are using them, but we would need more if the cases spike,” the nurse added.Taking up the issue, the Compulsory Nursing Staff (CNS) Association wrote to the principal and the medical and nursing superintendents of the Ernakulam MCH on Wednesday. 

“When the staff notified us about their concerns on a shortage of safety gear, we brought it to the attention of the medical college authorities immediately. As the coming weeks are critical and with hospitals preparing for a rise in Covid admissions, MCH, being a Covid hospital, should not fall behind,” said CNS Association president Arjun B P.

Meanwhile, MCH officials said they have taken steps to address the issue.“As of now, there is no shortage of safety gear. All our staff are wearing protective gear while handling the Covid patients. Since the matter has been brought to our attention, we will ensure that we have plenty of equipment. Safety gear including face shields have been procured locally to address any adverse situation,” said an MCH official.

Dist reports 591 new Covid cases
Kochi: Ernakulam on Sunday reported 591 new Covid cases, of whom, 437 got infected through local contact. Nine health workers and five migrant workers also tested positive. The sources of infection of 140 people remains unknown. As many as 499 patients recovered on the day. The district has 8,342 active cases. Multiple cases were reported from  Thrikkakara, Pall-uruthy, Pallippuram, Okkal, Vadakkekara, Kizhakkambalam, Tripunithura, Muvattupuzha and Vazhakulam.

COVID TRACKER
New cases: 591
Total cases: 76,698
Active cases: 8,342
Total recoveries: 69,451
Deaths till date: 276
Persons added to hospital isolation: 138
Discharged from hospital isolation: 82
Persons at Covid care centre: 15
Home quarantine: 1,170
Released from home quarantine: 2,170
Total people under home quarantine: 27,826
 

