STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Port to lease out open spaces on Willingdon Island for tourism, recreational activities

 The Cochin Port, which beautified the 2.1-km-long waterside walkway in Willingdon Island, is leasing out spaces on the stretch for tourism, sports and recreational-related activities.

Published: 22nd December 2020 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

The 2.1-km-long lakeside walkway on Willingdon Island

The 2.1-km-long lakeside walkway on Willingdon Island. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Cochin Port, which beautified the 2.1-km-long waterside walkway in Willingdon Island, is leasing out spaces on the stretch for tourism, sports and recreational-related activities.

E-tenders have been invited for five open spaces, 30-sqm each, on license basis for a period of five years. The last date of submission of the bid is December 23.  Only temporary structures which are aesthetically designed will be permitted in the allotted area. 

The tender document and other details are available in the Cochin Port Trust website. The 20 metre-wide Cochin Port Avenue walkway situated between the Mattancherry BOT bridge and Kannanghat bridge was designed as a promenade where visitors can take leisurely walks and strolls.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has leased the stretch of land (as it is now owned by NH), for 30 years to Cochin Port for developing the walkway. 

A sum of Rs 9.10 crore was sanctioned by the Ministry of Tourism (MoT)  in 2016 for the construction of the walkway, which include setting up of vehicle parking spaces, drainage facilities, gazeboes, toilet facilities, lighting, pedestrian bridge across the canal, landscaping and planting trees among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cochin Port Mattancherry BOT bridge Willingdon Island
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp