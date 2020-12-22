Kochi Metro Rail to go circular economy way for sustainable development

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a significant move, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has decided to adopt circular economy, an approach to sustainable development. The circular economy is a new way of creating value, and ultimately prosperity by extending product lifespan and relocating waste from the end of supply chain to the beginning - in effect, utilising resources more efficiently by using them more than once. Through this Kochi Metro is planning to reduce the cost of building construction also.

"KMRL is known for its sustainable development. The circular economy is gaining attention worldwide. By adopting circular economy, KMRL can work on the concept of reduce, reuse, redesign and regenerate," said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

Kochi Metro will start use of building materials with recycled content to reduce dependence on virgin materials for less important areas. Use of local building materials and minimising environmental impact of transportation are also under consideration.

The new policy will encourage use of materials with low emissions to reduce adverse health impacts on the public. KMRL has decided to maximise use of structural steel in stations, especially in entry/exits and thereby reducing the quantity of cement concrete consumed.

As part of the new policy, KMRL will ensure reuse of removed materials from old road formations and building foundations and walls. KMRL will ensure that use of plastic and other polymers is reduced. KMRL will encourage use of re-usable items or recyclable items in the case of daily use for site workers.

KMRL also plans to prepare centralised storage for identified reusable materials until they are put to actual use. KMRL will ensure that materials for disposal like used oil or packing material shall be disposed of through authorised agencies without burning or burying them in the ground.Introduction of noise reduction measures during construction will help prevent noise pollution in constru

ction site· There are plans to preserve topsoil and restore wherever it is feasible.

Kochi Metro to start services from 6 am

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro has decided to resume the services at 6am and end the services by 10 pm from Tuesday. Though the services were resumed in September after the nationwide-lockdown due to COVID-19, the services were conducted only from 8 am to 9 pm between Aluva and Petta.

Metro decided to roll back the timings after considering the demand, as the average ridership post lockdown has increased to 21,000. The last service from both Aluva and Petta will be at 10pm.

First revenue service timing – 6 am

Last service from both terminals – 10 pm