The Four Points flavour

Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark, loved by Kochiites for the eclectic culinary experience it offers, is now inviting guests for a unique staycation experience filled with leisure and good food

Published: 22nd December 2020

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI:  There is an old saying that the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. Good food is beyond most luxuries we enjoy, and that is why staying with Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark is an adventure for the tastebuds. Nested in one of the most beautiful commercial regions of Kochi, and offering a bird’s eye view of the Queen of Arabian Sea, the hotel’s staycation packages are a great way for you to unwind. Their attention to detail when it comes to every corner of the room and every plate of food served will make you feel pampered and cared for.

Getting back into the groove of traveling after spending a year indoors might be a slow process for most of us. However, walking into Four Points By Sheraton will immediately lift up your mood. Lingering festive music and a decorated Christmas tree bearing gifts is a sight to behold, welcoming you to a weekend of laidback leisure. 

The highlight of your stay, which is Four Point’s unique and diverse flavour palate, begins with the dinner buffet. Executive chef Saurabh Singh, who has almost 17 years of experience in the culinary field, has been with Four Points for almost two and a half years now. The chef, who hails from Bihar, has worked across India specialising in North Indian cuisine. But he was awestruck by the variety of flavours Kerala had to offer. 

“I was quite overwhelmed by the varieties of everything. Fish curry to biryani, everything had a diverse flavour palate as compared to the rest of the country. I mean, you wouldn’t look at Kerala biriyani and think how incredibly tasty it could be,” quips the chef.The chef’s versatility is reflected in the range of dishes arranged at the buffet — Malabar biriyani, fish curry, fried anchovies, avial, thoran (preparation of vegetables cooked with coconuts and spices), alongside baked fish and continental spread. 

The highlight of the spread is definitely the live chat section, curated by chef Saurabh himself. 
From the ‘welcome’ message meticulously modelled on the bed using coconut leaves, to the tasty assortment of desserts awaiting you in your room, the hotel really knows what makes you feel at home. 
After a good night’s sleep, a balanced spread of breakfast awaits you at the restaurant. For those wanting to stay in and catch the sun, you may also avail in-room dining options that are available round the clock.

All you need to know!
At Infopark Kochi Phase 1 Campus Infopark, Kakkanad
Staycation available till April 30
Pick up and drop — to and from Lulu mall
Dinner and breakfast buffet complimentary
Sunday brunch at 40% discount
More details at 0484 716 0000
 

