686 new Covid-19 cases, 414 recoveries in district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 686 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Tuesday. Of them, 504 people got infected through local contact Sources of infection of 173 cases remain unknown. Six health workers and three people from outside the state also contracted the virus. Three deaths due to the disease were confirmed from the district on the day.

The day also saw 414 people recovering from the disease taking the total recoveries to 70,341. A total of 3,129 people have been placed under home quarantine, while 29,520 are currently under observation, including 28,754 who are at homes, 15 who are in Covid care centres and 751 who are in paid quarantine centres.

The district has 8,499 active cases. Around 6,437 are currently under home quarantine in the district. So far, 77,761 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district. Covid-19 ICU training programme was held for 13 batches of doctors and nurses at Kaloor PVS Hospital, the Covid-19 apex hospital chosen by the government.

At a glance

New cases: 686

Deaths: 3

Samples sent for testing: 8,349

People under home quarantine: 6,437

Calls received at call centre: 378

Total confirmed cases: 77,761

Active cases: 8,499

Total deaths: 282

Total recoveries: 70,341