953 test positive for Covid-19 in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Wednesday reported 953 new Covid-19 cases. Of them, 728 got infected through local transmission.

Sources of infection of 212 people remain unknown. The new patients include nine healthcare workers and four migrant labourers.

As many as 709 patients recovered on the day. The district has 8,741 active cases. Multiple Covid cases have been reported from places like Rayamangalam, Thrikkakara, Ayyampuzha, Chengamanad, Karukutty, Koovapady, Nellikuzhy, Nedumbassery, Njarackal and Mulavukad.

With Christmas near, the health department carried out inspections of various shops and supermarkets at Kolenchery to check whether Covid protocol is being followed.

The inspections were held on Wednesday by a team of health officials, including junior health inspectors, at the block level.

Bakeries and meat selling shops were inspected and any violation of Covid protocol and lack of cleanliness at the shops were noted.

Five institutions were served notice for Covid protocol violation. Action was initiated against people not wearing masks.

COVID TRACKER

New cases: 953

Total cases: 78,714

Active cases: 8,741

Total recoveries: 71,050

Total deaths: 290

People added to hospital isolation: 93

Discharged from hospital isolation: 171

Persons at Covid care centre: 15

Persons added to home quarantine: 1,129

Released from home quarantine: 2,083

