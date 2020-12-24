STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
953 test positive for Covid-19 in Kochi

With Christmas near, the health department carried out inspections of various shops and supermarkets at Kolenchery to check whether Covid protocol is being followed.

Published: 24th December 2020 04:36 AM

Chennai coronavirus cases

Five institutions were served notice for Covid protocol violation. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Wednesday reported 953 new Covid-19 cases. Of them, 728 got infected through local transmission. 

Sources of infection of 212 people remain unknown. The new patients include nine healthcare workers and four migrant labourers.

As many as 709 patients recovered on the day. The district has 8,741 active cases. Multiple Covid cases have been reported from places like Rayamangalam, Thrikkakara, Ayyampuzha, Chengamanad, Karukutty, Koovapady, Nellikuzhy, Nedumbassery, Njarackal and Mulavukad.

With Christmas near, the health department carried out inspections of various shops and supermarkets at Kolenchery to check whether Covid protocol is being followed. 

The inspections were held on Wednesday by a team of health officials, including junior health inspectors, at the block level. 

Bakeries and meat selling shops were inspected and any violation of Covid protocol and lack of cleanliness at the shops were noted.

Five institutions were served notice for Covid protocol violation. Action was initiated against people not wearing masks.

COVID TRACKER

New cases: 953
Total cases: 78,714
Active cases: 8,741
Total recoveries: 71,050
Total deaths: 290
People added to hospital isolation: 93
Discharged from hospital isolation: 171
Persons at Covid care centre: 15
Persons added to home quarantine: 1,129
Released from home quarantine: 2,083
 

