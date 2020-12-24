Firm to market seaweed products developed by CIFT

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bodhina Naturals, a Kochi based private ayurveda research firm will manufacture and market seaweed based nutraceuticals and sanitizers developed by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), a public sector research organisation in the harvest and post-harvest fisheries sector.

The research team led by CIFT principal scientist Suseela Mathew comprised of Niladri Chatterjee, R Anandan and Vishnuvinayagam was instrumental for the development of four seaweed based products in collaboration with M/s Bodina Naturals.

Bodhina Naturals, headed by Boby Kizhakethara and Divya Boby, is involved in research activities for developing ayurvedic formulations.

“Seaweeds are good source of anti-oxidants, dietary fiber, essential amino acids, phytochemicals, vitamins, and minerals. Bioactive compounds present in seaweeds have health promoting properties like anti-diabetic, anti- inflammatory, anti-oxidant, dyslipidemia, bone-health, heart-health and mental-health benefits. It is found that seaweeds along the Indian coastline have immense nutritional potential,” said CIFT director C N Ravishankar.

“Bodina is entering into the manufacturing and trade of sea food derivatives. The company expects an annual business turnover of Rs 4 crore in the sector,” said Boby Kizhakethara. The products Zafora-360 enriched fucoidan capsules have been developed from brown seaweed Sargassum.