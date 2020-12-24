STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Firm to market seaweed products developed by CIFT

Bodhina Naturals, headed by Boby Kizhakethara and Divya Boby, is involved in research activities for developing ayurvedic formulations. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bodhina Naturals, a Kochi based private ayurveda research firm will manufacture and market seaweed based nutraceuticals and sanitizers developed by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), a public sector research organisation in the harvest and post-harvest fisheries sector. 

The research team led by CIFT principal scientist Suseela Mathew comprised of Niladri Chatterjee, R Anandan and Vishnuvinayagam was instrumental for the development of four seaweed based products in collaboration with M/s Bodina Naturals.

“Seaweeds are good source of anti-oxidants, dietary fiber, essential amino acids, phytochemicals, vitamins, and minerals. Bioactive compounds present in seaweeds have health promoting properties like anti-diabetic, anti- inflammatory, anti-oxidant, dyslipidemia, bone-health, heart-health and mental-health benefits. It is found that seaweeds along the Indian coastline have immense nutritional potential,” said CIFT director C N Ravishankar.

“Bodina is entering into the manufacturing and trade of sea food derivatives. The company expects an annual business turnover of Rs 4 crore in the sector,” said Boby Kizhakethara. The products Zafora-360 enriched fucoidan capsules have been developed from brown seaweed Sargassum. 

