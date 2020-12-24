Pineapple farmers express solidarity, support protest against farm laws in Delhi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting in the national capital, the pineapple farmers in Kerala have decided to send a truckload of pineapple to Delhi. The Vazhakulam-based Pineapple Farmers Association will send a truck, loaded with 20 tonnes of pineapple for distribution among the protesters.

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar will flag off the truck at Vazhakulam Pineapple Market at 6.00 pm on Thursday. The function will be attended by Eldho Abraham, MLA, and the newly elected members of the local self-government institutions in the region. Association president James George said that MPs Dean Kuriakose and K K Ragesh were coordinating with the protest leaders.

He said pineapple farmers have incurred huge loss due to the Covid induced lockdown but the Union government failed to provide any relief despite repeated pleas. Though there was a slight increase after the lockdown, the prices hit rock bottom recently due to the decline in demand. The reason for the slump in the market is the farmers’ protest and the cold climate conditions prevailing in North India.

“We are sending 10 truck loads of pineapple to other states every day. The price in the national market has plunged to Rs 12 per kg while it is `15-16 in the local market. The market receives around 1,000 tonnes of pineapple a day. The main markets for our GI tagged pineapple are Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jaipur. The demand in Delhi has come down after the protest started,” said James George.