'Project Ganitham' to strengthen math skills of high school kids in Kochi

Around 2,500 students from various schools across the state are currently enrolled under the teaching programme. 

Published: 24th December 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Core team of Insight for Innovation, an NGO that aims to improve the quality of education in schools across the state

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: The second phase of ‘Project Ganitham’, a programme that aims to teach the fundamentals of mathematics for Classes VIII, IX and X students of government schools got under way in the district recently. 

​Conducted free of cost, the initiative is being offered by the volunteers coached by Insight for Innovation, a non-governmental organisation which focuses on improving the quality of education and colleges and schools across the state.

The first phase of the project which was held in February 2019 saw students in government schools in Thiruvananthapuram trained by 500 volunteers from different colleges. 

Currently, around 30 students of Aasia Bai HSS in Mat t ancher r y are be ing trained by the volunteers as part of the second phase of the project. 

“The classes are conducted on Google Meet and Zoom. Volunteers are assigned a maximum of five students from their locality and the star performer among them will be given an award after the end of ‘Ganitham’,” said Vaishnavi S R, a member of the group.

According to Vaishnavi, volunteers from Sahrdaya College (Thrissur), Farook College ( Kozhikode) , M E S Kuttippuram (Malappuram) and All Saints College (Thiruvananthapuram) have been trained by the group. A fundraiser event ‘How to face examinations’ will be held on December 26. 

“An amount of Rs 500 will be charged from selected 10 students in an educational institutional,” said Vaishnavi. The classes will introduce the students to memory techniques and different ways to learn.

Around 2,500 students from various schools across the state are currently enrolled under the teaching programme. 

“We are aiming to reach over 6,000 students by the end of the project,” said Hema Gopalakrishnan, one of the founding members of Insight for Innovation. Earlier findings of the group have revealed that around 65 per cent of Class X students in government schools across the state are not strong in basic arithmetic. 

“The programme is specifically intended to help such students, especially those who pursue professional courses like engineering,” said Hema.

