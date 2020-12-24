Vaduthala’s Rail Over Bridge dream takes off 

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Preparatory work for the much-awaited new Rail Over Bridge (RoB) at Vaduthala has gained momentum after Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK), the implementing agency, submitted the redesigned alignment to the Railways.

Kerala Investment Infrastructure Fund Board (KIIFB) has allocated I50 crore for the project

Long queues of vehicles before the Vaduthala railway crossing is a routine site for Ramachandran V G.

A native of Chittoor, the sexagenerian often gets frustrated about having to wade through the area during rush hours. Living on the busy stretch of Vaduthala-Chittoor road, many like him have always hoped for a Rail Over Bridge (RoB).

After a decade-long demand, Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK) is finally going to make the multi-crore KIIFB project a reality.

“We submitted the redesigned alignment to the Southern Railway officials on December 7. As the project has already been discussed earlier, we do not expect further delay in getting the approval.We might also be able to start the land acquisition process within a month,” said Jafar Malik, managing director, RBDCK.

The new alignment of the RoB, which will come up on the busy stretch with several devotional centres, hospitals and schools, will be bigger than the earlier design. The government has earlier halted the land acquisition for the project awaiting changes.

“The new alignment adheres to the norms of Railway Design Standard Organisation. We have increased the length of span above railway lines to make way for the doubling of railway lines between Ernakulam and Shoranur. There will be a slight increase in the amount of land needed for the project,” said another RBDCK official.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden had convened a meeting of stakeholders to discuss the change in alignment on December 19.

“We took up the project in 2016 alongside Pachalam RoB as part of the Kochi Metro Package. Though the first alignment of the project was almost approved by the Railway, the proposal to double the railway lines between Ernakulam and Shornur forced a redesign. The doubling project, which includes the third line, has received financial support from railways and is included in the list of projects to be completed during 2020-24. As further land acquisition is not possible, RBDCK has submitted a realignment proposal to the railways for final approval,” he said.

Officials have also clarified that sufficient compensation has been added in the project cost. “Completing the Pachalam RoB within 18 months, we ensured `15 lakh per cent to each landowner. Similarly, market value will be provided as compensation to affected families under Vaduthala RoB project as well. Besides, Pachalam RoB can balance the rush while construction progresses at Vaduthala,” said Eden.

Though residents are upbeat about the development, they feel that the delay from Railways side could have been avoided.

“Despite getting all the approvals, the project is being delayed over the Railway’s approach. With our support, RBDCK has managed to obtain Environment Impact Assessment and preparatory works for land acquisition. But Railways has constantly hindered the project over technical matters. If DMRC can implement Pachalam RoB in record time, why can’t we replicate the same here?” asks K G Panicker, chairman, Vaduthala ROB Action Council.

Many years of planning

The project has been featured in many election campaigns over the years. Interestingly, both the LDF and the UDF promised a timely intervention to realise the dream of railway overbridges (RoB) at Vaduthala along with Atlantis and Willingdon Island in their manifestos for the recently concluded local body election to the Kochi Corporation.

Project in Nutshell

Envisaged in: 2016

Allocated fund: Rs 50 crore

Implementing agency: Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK)

Total length : 373.895m

Approach portion : 179.45m (Vaduthala side)

Approach portion : 151m (Pachalam side)

Railway portion : 43.445m

Total area of land : 0.4292 hectares.

(To be revised as per new alignment)