STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Six held in Ernakulam for circulation of child pornography

The raids, which commenced early in the morning continued late into the night, the officials said.

Published: 28th December 2020 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the Operation P-Hunt, six persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly circulating pictures and videos with child porn content in the cyberspace. 

Several electronic devices including mobile phones, modems, hard disks, memory cards, laptops, and computers with videos and pictures of children, were seized. 

The arrested persons are Sohail Bava, 20, a native of Chengamanad, Harikrishnan, 23, of Aluva, Sanoop, 31, of Neryamangalam, Mohammed Aslam, 23, of Mudickal in Perumbavoor, Mohammed Islam, 20, a migrant worker, and Biju Augusthy, 42, a native of Naduvattom in Kalady, the police said. 

They have been booked under the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. 

“The accused were identified and arrested with the help of the cyber cell of the Rural Police. More persons will be arrested in the coming days,” said K Karthick, SP, Ernakulam Rural. 

The raids, which commenced early in the morning continued late into the night, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation P-Hunt Kochi Child abuse
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp