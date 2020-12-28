Six held in Ernakulam for circulation of child pornography

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the Operation P-Hunt, six persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly circulating pictures and videos with child porn content in the cyberspace.

Several electronic devices including mobile phones, modems, hard disks, memory cards, laptops, and computers with videos and pictures of children, were seized.

The arrested persons are Sohail Bava, 20, a native of Chengamanad, Harikrishnan, 23, of Aluva, Sanoop, 31, of Neryamangalam, Mohammed Aslam, 23, of Mudickal in Perumbavoor, Mohammed Islam, 20, a migrant worker, and Biju Augusthy, 42, a native of Naduvattom in Kalady, the police said.

They have been booked under the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

“The accused were identified and arrested with the help of the cyber cell of the Rural Police. More persons will be arrested in the coming days,” said K Karthick, SP, Ernakulam Rural.

The raids, which commenced early in the morning continued late into the night, the officials said.