M Anilkumar takes over as Kochi Mayor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Signalling a new dawn for the LDF in the city corporation, M Anilkumar of the CPM was on Monday sworn in as the Mayor. District Collector S Suhas administered the oath of office to Anil Kumar.In the race for the mayoral post, Anilkumar garnered 36 votes, including those of two rebel councillors, while his opponent Antony Kureethara of the UDF secured 32 votes. BJP’s mayoral candidate Sudha Dileep received a mere five votes. With LDF rebel K P Antony, who won from Manassery, abstaining from both rounds of voting, only 73 votes were cast.

In a marked contrast, the election of the deputy mayor saw the LDF and the UDF locking horns over the timing fixed for the election. Though the UDF members were in their seats at the council by around 2pm, the LDF members reached the hall only by 2.20pm.

Following this, UDF councillors started a protest demanding that those who were late should not be allowed to cast their votes. However, Collector S Suhas, who is also the returning officer, said it was his call.

This sparked tension with the UDF members accusing the collector of behaving in a partisan manner. As the LDF councillors reached the council hall, the UDF members rushed to the middle of the hall raising slogans.

This provoked sloganeering by the LDF members. The UDF members locked the council hall to prevent the remaining LDF councillors from entering. As the LDF councillors questioned this, a scuffle between the two sides ensued. Some of the UDF councillors tore up the register as some LDF members started signing it, resulting in another round of scuffle between the councillors.

“If there have any objection, the UDF members can lodge a legal complaint,” Suhas said. Though the UDF councillors attended the first round of the election, they boycotted the second round . In the second round of elections, K A Ansiya of the LDF was elected as Deputy Mayor.