Mayor convenes meeting to coordinate development projects in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In his first day in office, Mayor M Anilkumar on Tuesday convened a meeting of various government departments as part of the efforts to coordinate the development projects in Kochi.“ The corporation will take all the necessary steps to coordinate the development activities in the city,” Anilkumar said.K A Ansiya, Deputy Mayor, Jafar Malik, chief executive, Cochin Smart Mission Limited, officials from KSEB, Kerala Water Authority, PWD, KMRA and GCDA as well as various other departments attended the meeting held at the mayor’s chamber which was presided by District Collector S Suhas. The occasion was significant since it was the newly-elected civic chief’s first official engagement.

The participating officials briefed the meeting on the activities being undertaken by the respective departments. In line with his poll promise to find a lasting solution to the city’s waterlogging and other nagging issues, the mayor also decided to set up a monitoring committee comprising officials from various departments. He issued directions to officials for steps to expedite the pre-monsoon clean-up operation and deal with the issue of flooding on a war footing.

Besides, the mayor decided to convene a monthly meeting for taking stock. Meanwhile, as part of taking steps to resolve the waterlogging issue at the KSEB substation in Kaloor, a joint team comprising KSEB, KMRA and PWD officials under the collector will conduct a site inspection. Earlier, the mayor visited the Thuruthy colony and gave an undertaking that the Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) housing project will be completed in a time-bound banner.