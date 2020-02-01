Don’t rename Lissie metro station: Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) said it would rename the Lissie Metro station to Town Hall station from February 1, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden on Friday urged the firm to withdraw the decision, saying it would confuse commuters.

He said that since there was no safe underground pathway to the Town Hall from the metro station, there was no proper justification in renaming it. "The state is duty-bound to give safe and convenient connectivity to passengers. People across the state are travelling to the said metro station for their medical needs as one of the oldest hospitals of the city is located adjacent to it," he said.

He said the locality had been known as Lissie Junction for several years and private bus stops near the metro station on both sides of the road are known by the same name. He also recommended renaming the JLN Stadium metro stop to Jawahar Lal Nehru International Stadium station to help commuters identify the location better.