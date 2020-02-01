Six arrested in Kochi for ganja and MDMA possession

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Drug peddling seems to be flourishing in the city. Recently, six drug peddlers were arrested by a team comprising personnel of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (Dansaf) and the Ernakulam Central, Palluruthy, Thrikkakara and Palarivattom police stations.

The arrest followed raids conducted by the team across the district. The peddlers - all but one in their early 20s - were caught with 3.3 kg of ganja as well as MDMA under the ‘Drug-Free Kochi’ campaign. Abu Thahir (22) of Edakkunnam (Kottayam) and Ajmal Shah (23) of Erattupetta were arrested from Palluruthy with 1.025kg of ganja.

Palluruthy police officials said the duo was working in a private firm and sourcing ganja in large quantities from Tamil Nadu for sale. Ajmal Jose (23) of Kavumannam (Wayanad), was arrested for possessing MDMA. Ajmal had residences in Thrissur and Kochi and sourced the drugs from Malayalis in Bengaluru. He used to sell the MDMA for Rs 6,000 per gram.

Midhun Krishnan (22) of Eruveli (Kannur) and Sajith (23) of Nedumbassery were arrested with 2.2 kg of ganja during a raid at Thuthiyoor here. The duo sourced the ganja from friends in Tamil Nadu and sold it in small packets.

The Ernakulam Central police arrested Naseer, 47, of Vazhakkala, from Basin Road with 50g of ganja. The officials said Naseer is an accused in many ganja case and was recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence.