Home Cities Kochi

40-yr-old pens success tale with seeds of green message

Aji Kumar S V,40, is wheelchair-bound. He has been earning a living by makingeco-friendly seed pens for several years now.

Published: 04th February 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Aji Kumar S V,40, is wheelchair-bound. He has been earning a living by makingeco-friendly seed pens for several years now. Aji hails from Poovachal in Thiruvananthapuram and has been wheelchair-ridden for the past 20 years. He had to fight all odds to become financially independent.  Now, Aji is on a mission to empower the disabled by teaching them to craft seed pens and other eco-friendly products. He collects seeds locally and inserts them inside each paper-pen, which when discarded becomes a tree/plant.

“I was just 20 years old when I met with an accident that injured my spine. I ended up in a wheelchair but I was not ready to give up. I had to fight so hard to reach this position. I started making products for a living. I wanted my life to be better. Around three years ago I started making eco-friendly paper pens which became an instant hit. I started getting orders,” says Aji, who makes a wide range of eco-friendly products such as cloth bags, paper bags, pens, umbrellas, paper files, paper folders, wall decors, artificial flowers, soaps etc.  

Aji Kumar S V, training a student 

The paper pens are priced at `6 to `14 and are made of magazine/ glossy paper.Aji has trained around 5000 people, including disabled and school children. “I have  trained around 1500- 1600 disabled people, I want to train more. Some of the bed-ridden patients,  areinto making products,” says Aji.Aji who lives with his wife and mother feels that the government should extend more support to physically challenged people.

“Its really disheartening that the government is not doing much for people like us. Instead of promoting us, they bargain with us. Recently I got a bulk order from the Secretariat and they were bargaining about the price of paper pens. We are not asking for charity but they could at least pay us a better price for our products,” says Aji. 

He feels that the government should give more consideration for the differently-abled. “My urge to the government is to include us in this fast-paced world by giving disabled-friendly infrastructure. I travel a lot to collect raw materials and travelling is the biggest challenge. Developments should be more inclusive and the authorities should treat us like any other human being. That’s my only plea,” Aji adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp