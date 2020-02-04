Death of newborn: Investigation on

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The autopsy on the body of the baby, which was found floating in a bucket on the Perandoor canal at Elamakkara here, was carried out on Monday.

According to the postmortem report, the baby is around five-months- old. “ Considering its age, we assume this is a case of abortion. As abortion can be done legally until the 24th week of pregnancy, this is a real possibility,” said DCP G Poonguzhali. “The infant’s physical features were developed. However, breathing issues on account of premature birth could have lead to its death,” she added.

She said the investigation is progressing and they are trying to trace the mother and relatives of the infant. Police sources said the investigation is focusing on hospitals nearby . “The baby’s umbilical cord wasn’t separated. And the baby couldn’t have been delivered without professional intervention. So the hospitals nearby are under the scanner,” said G Poonguzhali.