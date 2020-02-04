Get up close to whale shark, dolphins and lot more at CMFRI museum

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The public will get an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the largest fish – the whale shark – horseshoe crab, sea snakes, sea birds, pearl oyster, sea cow, dolphins and sharks at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) Museum. As part of its 73rd foundation day, the CMFRI will open its doors to students and the public on Tuesday to give them a rare privilege of getting the ringside view of the marine splendours.

The exhibition will offer a display of diverse aquatic species in the sea and a platform to understand the latest developments in marine research. The National Marine Biodiversity Museum, which is rich with collection from a wide spectrum of niches ranging from estuaries to coastal and deeper waters of the Indian seas, various laboratories, newly-designed marine research aquarium, hatcheries and other facilities in the CMFRI will be kept open for the public from 10 am to 4 pm.

“The objective of the programme is to sensitise the people about the conservation of the marine bio-diversity and to provide an insight into the research activities being transpired in the sector,” said A Gopalakrishnan, CMFRI director.

Research aquarium

The marine research aquarium showcases different marine ornamental varieties, including batfish, lionfish etc. Those curious to understand the latest research developments in marine fisheries may visit various laboratories related to bioprospecting, ocean acidification, fishery biology, environmental research, climate change and cell culture. The fish ageing laboratory will attract marine enthusiasts to uncover the secrets behind the estimation of fish age which is a revolutionary step in marine fisheries research. Visitors can also acquire knowledge in the area of developing medicines from marine organisms for various diseases.

Models of innovative technologies in integrated farming such as the Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) and aquaponics along with that of cage fish farming, ornamental fish farming will be demonstrated on the occasion. Programmes creating awareness on marine pollution and the dangers of dumping plastic wastes into water ecosystem will also be offered to the public.