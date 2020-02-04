Maker Village to ink pact with AICTE

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Maker Village is planning to partner up with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) by launching pioneering schemes that promote entrepreneurship and innovation. As the country’s largest electronic hardware incubator and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing facility, Maker Village aims to ink a pact in this regard with New Delhi-headquartered AICTE that functions as a statutory body under the HRD Ministry.

Ahead of this, M P Poonia, vice-chairman, AICTE, on Saturday visited Maker Village at Kalamassery here. Prasad Balakrishnan Nair, CEO, Maker Village, said the collaboration with AICTE will enable Maker Village to pilot projects based on innovative ideas, thus improving the incubator’s performance level.“Linking up with the all-India network of AICTE will give us immense value addition.

We will moot programmes that boost entrepreneurship and innovation with specific focus on deep-tech hardware products to AICTE . This will be a unique differentiator for Maker Village,” he said on Monday.

Poonia said he was ‘greatly impressed’ with the kind of innovations and cutting-edge products shaping up at Maker Village.

AICTE will ‘seriously consider’ three initiatives -- getting Maker Village, along with an academic institution, to partner up with AICTE for entrepreneurship development programmes, conduct a national-level hardware hackathon of AICTE and AICTE innovation ambassador programme at Maker Village.

AICTE will explore the possibility of arriving at a broader framework of understanding for engaging with Maker Village, Poonia said.