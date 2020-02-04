Wood you like a doll?

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: From adorable models of superheroes to peg dolls inspired by people in her everyday life, artist Neethu Arun creates wooden toys of all colours and sizes. They last longer compared to plastic replacements while also being biodegradable. She recently exhibited her wooden peg dolls at the Olam festival held at Tagore theatre. Her six-month-old venture named ‘Dream Dolls’ has already become a hit in the city. “I had a passion for painting. I initially thought of doing bottle art. But it was already in trend and many artists already experimented with it. So I thought of trying out something unique and different. This is how I came across wooden peg dolls which are quite popular abroad,” says Neethu, who is currently working in UST Global, Technopark.

Neethu did a lot of research before starting the venture. She also bought some dolls online to study its shape and texture. The dolls also stand out for their adorable costumes. “Initially, I made them for my family and friends. Later, I started getting more orders. That is when I decided to experiment further by creating different characters,” says Neethu. The artist sells her wooden peg dolls through her Facebook and Instagram handles titled ‘Dream Dolls by Neethu Arun’.

Each doll is nearly 3 to 4 inches in height. Neethu uses acrylic paint to give them colour, adding fine details to the facial features and giving more importance to accessories and the clothing style of the character. “These dolls are customised and the wood used is mostly leftover teak, rosewood and mahogany pieces procured from carpenters across the city,” said Neethu.

In addition to familiar characters, Neethu also paints customised peg dolls. She has made around 800 dolls so far—including families with their children or pets and couples for their wedding cake toppers. Neethu’s wooden peg dolls are also available at Studio Pepperfry, Kesavadasapuram. Neethu is currently experimenting with other mediums like stones.