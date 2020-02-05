Love jihad: Syro-Malabar Church not for endangering religious harmony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the backdrop of the report presented by the Union Home Ministry stating that no incidents of ‘love jihad’ have been reported from the state, the public affairs commission of the Syro-Malabar Church on Tuesday came out with an explanation.

According to the Church, the public affairs commission discussed the report. “As has been made clear, the Church had expressed its concerns in the matter after carefully examining various reports furnished by the different dioceses across the state. The Synod has, at no point in time, made any statement or observation that had in any way threatened the longstanding friendship and understanding existing between the Christian and Muslim communities,” said the statement issued by the Church.

“The synod only demanded the authorities concerned to probe the issue since the matter adversely affected the families and the society at large. The circumstances under which the Synod made these statements still exist,” said the Church.

According to the public affairs commission, the Church’s stand has been misconstrued by vested interests. “These misinterpretations will lead to serious consequences. The Church strongly objects to such moves,” said the commission.

“It has come to light that this issue is being discussed in the media continually with the ulterior motive of endangering the communal harmony of the state,” said the commission.

The Church urged its members as well as the society to be cautious and alert towards such intentions.