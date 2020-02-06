Home Cities Kochi

Ameyam-a colourful expression

Colourful murals of Hindu deities adorn the walls of the Museum art gallery where ‘Ameyam 2020’ is going on.

Published: 06th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Colourful murals of Hindu deities adorn the walls of the Museum art gallery where ‘Ameyam 2020’ is going on. The exhibition organised by Kollam-based speech and hearing impaired artist Mahesh M K showcases 40 mural works featuring prominent Hindu gods like Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva and the ten avatars of Vishnu. The 45-year-old artist uses many shades of red, orange, yellow and green to narrate their stories. Despite 25 years of experience in painting, this is Mahesh’s debut exhibition, owing to financial crisis in the family.

Ameyam an exhibition of Mural paintings by Mahesh M K at Museum auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram

Mahesh has been creating art since he was eight years old. He started with pencil sketching and is now adept at doing oil and watercolour paintings. He learnt to make murals under the guidance of veteran artist Prince Thonnakkkal. “He used to attend weekend classes under him for an year,” said 70-year-old Kusuma Kumari, his mother. His parents were always supportive of Mahesh’s art too. “His father used to buy him all the materials required for painting and we also used to take him to exhibitions when he was a kid,” she added.

Lord Krishna is Mahesh’s favourite among the vast collection of Hindu Idols displayed at the exhibition.
Mahesh’s wife Smitha R’s works are also available at the venue and priced under `2,000. A collection of sarees with her mural art are also available. Mahesh also takes private classes for students and artists in Thevally, Kollam.

