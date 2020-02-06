‘Eviction of Konthuruthy residents inhuman’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The planned eviction of Konthuruthy colony residents is inhuman and authorities should back down from the move, according to writer-critic M K Sanu. Addressing the indefinite protest staged by Konthuruthy colony action council at Konthuruthy Road here on Wednesday, Sanu vowed his wholehearted backing for the cause. He also took over as patron of the council.

“They have been living here for over 50 years. The residents, who include infants and cancer patients, have been paying proper taxes to the government. What message does the government convey through this? Whatever be the reason, it can never be justified and constitutes a clear case of rights’ violation,” added Sanu.

The action council urged the government’s intervention on the issue to protect the lives of residents. “178 families will be affected by the eviction. The High Court had directed the government and corporation to finalise the rehabilitation plan and then carry out eviction. However, the district administration is pressing ahead without a proper plan. The 35 families that had been evicted in 2007 are yet to be rehabilitated or given proper compensation. Though the eviction was carried out apparently for increasing the width of Konthuruthy river, what came up instead is a walkway. We fear the same will happen this time round also,” said K A Thadeus, colony resident.