KMRL invites Kochiites to join #PublicTransportDay

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is on the go-green bandwagon since the new year. In tune with the plastic ban for a better tomorrow, Kochi Metro Rail Limited has strengthened its #PublicTransportDay initiative. The green metro is now observing Fridays as the day for public transport, and all KMRL employees have been instructed to come to work using public transport once a week.

Even at the management level, the metro’s stakeholders are avoiding cars and taking autos, buses and train to work. “KMRL has always advocated the use of public transport. It helps reduce carbon footprint, curbs air pollution levels, saves time and brings down road traffic. With the #PublicTransportDay campaign, we are executing this concept in our organisation and we hope that the city joins us in making Kochi more sustainable,” says KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

KMRL’s efforts to develop Aluva and Edappally Junctions were aimed at promoting more pedestrians and cyclers on road. The decision to implement the same among its employees is the first step towards making it practical, said its spokesperson. Kochiites can use the hashtag on major social media platforms to join the campaign.

In 2018, city-based Centre for Public Policy Research(CPPR) along with various public transportation stakeholders, including the Kochi Metro, private bus operators, autorickshaws, district administration and the corporation had started a similar campaign, where first Friday of every month was to become Public Transport Day.

Decision-makers including the district collector had decided to avoid private transport on the day. However, the campaign fizzled out eventually. KMRL has now brought the initiative back to life.