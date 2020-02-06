The steel feel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hearing of a house made of steel might conjure up a dull and dreary image in our minds—something that resembles a warehouse. Pragnom Design Pvt Ltd, a construction and architecture firm started by city-based couple Shylesh Mohan and Sreelakshmi Haridas is proving that it doesn’t have to be so.The duo focuses on steel and green buildings which resemble conventional concrete buildings but with the perks of a steel structure.

While steel might seem like an unconventional choice for residential buildings, it has many advantages. Its strength, durability and reusability and long-spanning ability are some of them.

“Steel can be used to make long-span buildings with unobstructed, column-free spaces. This feature comes in handy while building residential structures that have large glass facades with beautiful exteriors views,” says Shylesh. “Residential structures are subjected to remodelling as it passes down generations. In conventional concrete reinforced buildings, a lot of material is lost in the process, while in steel structures all the sections can be reused, recycled or repaired. Hence the money spend on a house becomes redeemable,” he adds.

A steel residence under construction in the city.

The superstructure of such structures is made of steel sections (I sections, H sections etc) while the foundation is done with concrete, based on the soil type. Large structures such as warehouses, convention centres and airports made with steel costs only one-third of their concrete counterparts. Steel structures can also be a solution to the crisis faced by the construction sector due to the unavailability of building materials. “All our projects in steel focus on sustainability. RCC buildings emit a lot of heat, contributing to global warming. Use of materials like fibre cement board, E-board and glass-reinforced gypsum along with steel, makes our buildings eco-friendly and hence green certified,” Shylesh adds.

To adapt to the tropical climate of Kerala, the houses are designed with a sloping roof. Wide verandahs and panoramic balconies are added to increase air ventilation. While concrete buildings absorb heat during the day and dissipate it during evenings, increasing the temperature within the house, which can be avoided by using steel.