Home Cities Kochi

Monitoring stations to measure noise level in Kochi

Two real-time noise level monitoring stations each to be set up in Kochi and capital city | They will display noise level in a specific area

Published: 07th February 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the growing vehicle density here and the resulting increase in noise pollution, Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) will be installing two remote stations in the city for checking the noise level at major junctions. The real-time monitoring station will display the noise level in a specific area based on which action will be initiated.

According to the KSPCB,  Real-Time Noise Level Monitoring Stations (RTNLMS) are being introduced for the first time in the state. As per the plan, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be provided with two RTNLMS each.

“It all started after a city-based hospital lodged a complaint stating that the deafening noise from traffic is hampering its day-to-day operations. Though it is the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and police which take measures to check noise pollution caused by vehicles, including the jazzed-up (altered) ones, we decided to bring in Monitoring System which can gauge the noise level in Kochi. Tendering process is on for buying  equipment for the monitoring station,” said M A Baiju, chief environmental engineer, KSPCB here. Currently, it has been decided to install one RTNLMS at the Pallimukku Junction here, while  the exact location for the second RTNLMS is yet to be identified.

“We will select a busy traffic intersection like Kaloor, Vyttila, Palarivattom, Edappally or the one near the High Court. A city like Kochi needs more noise monitoring stations,” he said.

RTNLMS will have standalone operating termination for continuous measurement of  ambient noise level. A microphone will be connected to an advanced acoustic signal processing unit, with various levels of slow, fast, impulse and frequency integrations. The software is able to compute minimum, maximum and any level of percentiles of data and  transfer data with the help of an integrated GSM/GPRS radio-modem. The radio-modem will transfer the data to a Central Receiving Station where dynamic noise data is prepared and stored.

The reliable and precise data can be uploaded on a real-time basis from the continuous measuring remote acoustic terminals which consist of a weatherproof cabinet containing a noise level analyser, battery and communication device for transmitting data, besides an outdoor microphone. The entire thing will be mounted on a mast.

The measurement range will be 25-140 decibels(dB). There will be a 2x3 feet wide display board  mounted outside the station which will enable the public to view the noise level displayed round-the-clock.  RTNLMS will be similar to the Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AAQMS)  functioning at Vyttila, MG Road and Eroor.

“The company selected to supply the equipment will train KSPCB officials to operate and maintain the hardware system, handle software, data acquisition and transfer data,” said a KSPCB official.

Interceptors to be fitted with sound level meters

Kochi: To nab vehicles which use altered silencers resulting in  sound pollution, MVD has decided to procure devices to measure noise level on road stretches. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will equip its 40 interceptor vehicles with Sound Level Meter (SLM) to enhance enforcement activities against vehicles causing noise pollution in the state. “There were frequent complaints of vehicles using altered silencers and  air horns. Currently, the department has no equipment to measure the noise level. The SLM installed in an interceptor vehicle can detect the noise level at the road stretch. This will also help us to reduce unwanted honking in sensitive places,” an official said. SLMs installed in interceptor vehicles can measure noise level up to 134 dB. There will be an LCD monitor to display the measured output.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp