Monitoring stations to measure noise level in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the growing vehicle density here and the resulting increase in noise pollution, Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) will be installing two remote stations in the city for checking the noise level at major junctions. The real-time monitoring station will display the noise level in a specific area based on which action will be initiated.

According to the KSPCB, Real-Time Noise Level Monitoring Stations (RTNLMS) are being introduced for the first time in the state. As per the plan, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be provided with two RTNLMS each.

“It all started after a city-based hospital lodged a complaint stating that the deafening noise from traffic is hampering its day-to-day operations. Though it is the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and police which take measures to check noise pollution caused by vehicles, including the jazzed-up (altered) ones, we decided to bring in Monitoring System which can gauge the noise level in Kochi. Tendering process is on for buying equipment for the monitoring station,” said M A Baiju, chief environmental engineer, KSPCB here. Currently, it has been decided to install one RTNLMS at the Pallimukku Junction here, while the exact location for the second RTNLMS is yet to be identified.

“We will select a busy traffic intersection like Kaloor, Vyttila, Palarivattom, Edappally or the one near the High Court. A city like Kochi needs more noise monitoring stations,” he said.

RTNLMS will have standalone operating termination for continuous measurement of ambient noise level. A microphone will be connected to an advanced acoustic signal processing unit, with various levels of slow, fast, impulse and frequency integrations. The software is able to compute minimum, maximum and any level of percentiles of data and transfer data with the help of an integrated GSM/GPRS radio-modem. The radio-modem will transfer the data to a Central Receiving Station where dynamic noise data is prepared and stored.

The reliable and precise data can be uploaded on a real-time basis from the continuous measuring remote acoustic terminals which consist of a weatherproof cabinet containing a noise level analyser, battery and communication device for transmitting data, besides an outdoor microphone. The entire thing will be mounted on a mast.

The measurement range will be 25-140 decibels(dB). There will be a 2x3 feet wide display board mounted outside the station which will enable the public to view the noise level displayed round-the-clock. RTNLMS will be similar to the Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AAQMS) functioning at Vyttila, MG Road and Eroor.

“The company selected to supply the equipment will train KSPCB officials to operate and maintain the hardware system, handle software, data acquisition and transfer data,” said a KSPCB official.

Interceptors to be fitted with sound level meters

Kochi: To nab vehicles which use altered silencers resulting in sound pollution, MVD has decided to procure devices to measure noise level on road stretches. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will equip its 40 interceptor vehicles with Sound Level Meter (SLM) to enhance enforcement activities against vehicles causing noise pollution in the state. “There were frequent complaints of vehicles using altered silencers and air horns. Currently, the department has no equipment to measure the noise level. The SLM installed in an interceptor vehicle can detect the noise level at the road stretch. This will also help us to reduce unwanted honking in sensitive places,” an official said. SLMs installed in interceptor vehicles can measure noise level up to 134 dB. There will be an LCD monitor to display the measured output.