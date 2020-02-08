Home Cities Kochi

Keezhillam, the home to decorative fish varieties

Atlanta Fish Farm, owned by Manoj V S and Deepa Manoj, supplies fish to people all over the states

Published: 08th February 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Manoj V S at his farm in Keezhillam. (Right) Deepa displaying ornamental fish kept for sale  Albin Mathew

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Riding through Keezhillam, a small village in Rayamangalam panchayat near Perumbavoor, you are invited by hoardings of many decorative fish farms and aquarium stores. Most of the goldfishes and flashy aquariums we buy in the city are either bred and grown, or sourced from here, including at Atlanta Fish Farm on Puthukulangara at Temple Road.

The 1.10-acre farm buzzes with activity. “Every Tuesday, we have breeders and growers from around the state coming in here to buy or sell many varieties. Most of the sellers are usually from places like Thodupuzha, Kothamangalam and Kolanchery,” says Deepa Manoj, who along with her husband Manoj V S manages the farm. 

In transparent plastic cover filled with water, you will find almost every breed of fish imaginable. “We have over 150 types here, and on Tuesdays, we procure fish from sellers. Whatever is left over after the fair is put back into the pond until next week,” adds Manoj. The farm is open on Sundays for the public to visit and learn about decorative fish farming, and even buy some. 

Keezhillam is a low-lying area irrigated by canals round the year and moistened by the neighbouring Periyar. “Even when other areas experience water shortage, we have ample water to sustain the business,” adds Manoj, on how this industry thrives. Hailing from Palarivattom, Manoj was curious about indoor pets since he was a kid. He bought this farm in Keezhillam and started a full-fledged business nearly 15 years ago. 

Atlanta hosts nearly eight farms within it, and as we walk out of the office room, we are introduced to a maze of growing areas shaded by lush green trees, containing everything from fish to exotic roosters and hens, rabbits, rats and lovebirds. The trees lining the farm provide shade to the pets inside. “They need to be kept away from the sun. With the kind of heat we experience, they would be dead in a day,” he adds. Manoj is planning to start a park for visitors inside the farm this year. 

Smooth sailing in the biggest pond on the property is an Arapaima, that weighs nearly 200 kg. Alligator Gars and Pulivahas (Malabar snakehead) made occasional appearances, alongside foot-long carps. “He would sell for over five lakh rupees now,” said one of the employees, pointing at the Arapaima.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp