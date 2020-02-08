Keezhillam, the home to decorative fish varieties

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Riding through Keezhillam, a small village in Rayamangalam panchayat near Perumbavoor, you are invited by hoardings of many decorative fish farms and aquarium stores. Most of the goldfishes and flashy aquariums we buy in the city are either bred and grown, or sourced from here, including at Atlanta Fish Farm on Puthukulangara at Temple Road.

The 1.10-acre farm buzzes with activity. “Every Tuesday, we have breeders and growers from around the state coming in here to buy or sell many varieties. Most of the sellers are usually from places like Thodupuzha, Kothamangalam and Kolanchery,” says Deepa Manoj, who along with her husband Manoj V S manages the farm.

In transparent plastic cover filled with water, you will find almost every breed of fish imaginable. “We have over 150 types here, and on Tuesdays, we procure fish from sellers. Whatever is left over after the fair is put back into the pond until next week,” adds Manoj. The farm is open on Sundays for the public to visit and learn about decorative fish farming, and even buy some.

Keezhillam is a low-lying area irrigated by canals round the year and moistened by the neighbouring Periyar. “Even when other areas experience water shortage, we have ample water to sustain the business,” adds Manoj, on how this industry thrives. Hailing from Palarivattom, Manoj was curious about indoor pets since he was a kid. He bought this farm in Keezhillam and started a full-fledged business nearly 15 years ago.

Atlanta hosts nearly eight farms within it, and as we walk out of the office room, we are introduced to a maze of growing areas shaded by lush green trees, containing everything from fish to exotic roosters and hens, rabbits, rats and lovebirds. The trees lining the farm provide shade to the pets inside. “They need to be kept away from the sun. With the kind of heat we experience, they would be dead in a day,” he adds. Manoj is planning to start a park for visitors inside the farm this year.

Smooth sailing in the biggest pond on the property is an Arapaima, that weighs nearly 200 kg. Alligator Gars and Pulivahas (Malabar snakehead) made occasional appearances, alongside foot-long carps. “He would sell for over five lakh rupees now,” said one of the employees, pointing at the Arapaima.