‘Govt hosps should try alternatives’

KOCHI: While establishing Soukya Holistic Health Centre in Bengaluru, Dr Issac Mathai had a point to prove; a legitimate integration of medicines will fetch better treatment results. Recognising his methods of treatment, AYUSH Ministry selected it as a model for integrating various systems at government hospitals. Speaking at the International Conference on Integrative Oncology being held here, the doctor demanded the incorporation of alternative medicines at various oncology departments across the country.

“Allopathic hospitals should incorporate alternative medicines into their cancer treatment. Though the integration of systems of medicines starts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), it is not being applied in cancer-specific treatment. Government hospitals with oncology departments should include research wings with experts from alternative medicines along with patient care,” he said.

The integration will help patients cut down treatment expenses, he said. “When developed countries struggle to cope with the huge expense of modern medicines, India cannot move forward with a single method of treatment. Integration of alternative medicines is the only solution for the issue. While allopathy can take care of surgeries and accidents, homoeopathy, ayurveda and naturopathy can be used for chronic diseases. Therapeutic yoga will be effective in every patient,” he said. He also called for better coordination from the state government to integrate the medicine systems.