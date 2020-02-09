No system is perfect, multi-disciplinary approach will benefit cancer patients: Ayurvedic physician

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: According to researchers and doctors from different systems of medicines gathered at the International Conference on Integrated Oncology (ICIO) 2020, allopathic and complementary medicines can work magic in cancer patients. Homoeopathy and ayurvedic medicines have a greater role to play in treating and curing cancer patients.

“A multi-disciplinary approach is required for the cure and management of cancer cases because no system is perfect in the world. By integrating complementary medicines the ultimate beneficiary of the result will be patients,” said Dr K M Madhu, ayurvedic physician at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Hospital, Kochi.

In India, existing medicine systems like ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha, and homoeopathy can do magic on cancer patients. “In ayurveda, we have the three doshas — Vata, Pitta, and Kapha, which are believed to create diseases.

We treat to pacify these doshas which are the framework of ayurveda. When you come to a practical integration, all these frameworks may not match together as there may be so many differences between them. The general thing for the integration to happen is that all should accept that their system is not the perfect one. They also lack many things. Self-criticism is required to improve the way you get integrated with other medical systems,” said Madhu. “Ayurveda can contribute to palliative care. We have Rasayanas which will help in cancer cure. Study on Misraka Sneham, Sathadhouta Ghritham and Viswamritham in managing anorexia in cancer patients have proved good relief in 70 percent of patients we tested,” said Madhu.

According to Dr Nilanjana Basu, homoeopathy doctor and researcher at Amity Institute of Molecular Research and Stem Cell Research, Amity University, Noida, homoeopathic medicines can enhance the activity of the normal cells in one’s body. “Present-day studies are looking into how to kill cancer cells. But what I found different is why do we only focus on the cancer cells. We can protect the normal cells. Conventional medicinal treatments are hard on cancer cells. It should be that way as well. As the patients suffer more, there has to be something that softens and homoeopathy is that part that softens our body and preserve and maintain natural and normal cells,” said Nilanjana.“Arnica Montana, a homoeopathic medicine, was used for my research in protecting the normal cells when we try to kill the cancer cells. It was proved that the medicine can actually enhance normal cell activity,” said Nilanjana.