Shift to patient-oriented approach required in oncology: Global Homeopathy Foundation head

Kiran Narayanan

Express News Service

KOCHI: Demanding a shift from disease-oriented approach to patient-oriented approach, Dr Eswara Das, chairman of Global Homeopathy Foundation (GHF), has called for giving emphasis to patients at every stage while treating cancer. The two-day International Conference on Integrative Oncology, organised by GHF, concluded in Kochi on Sunday.

“Moving away from the conventional treatment methods that excessively focus on the disease, our approach should focus on the root cause of the issue. The cancer cell is a culmination of years of biological changes that occur in our body due to our diet regime, germs etc. If we want to reverse it, we will have to go back to the cause of the changes and detoxify the patient,” he said.

Das pointed out that early detection of cancer will open up various possibilities of integrative approach in treatment and reduce the psychological trauma of patients.

“Early detection has an important role in devising a better approach to treatment. Even if we operate the concerned parts of the body, the patient will continue to suffer. In most cases, patients shift to the AYUSH system towards the end of their treatment. Still, we can reduce the intake of drugs, control the emotional problems and improve the quality of life of the patients,” he said.

He also mentioned that no system of medicine is absolute in cancer control and research on the synergy of systems and their concepts can only lead to better results. “Cross referrals and dialogues between systems are necessary for the welfare of the patient. Likewise, the newly-announced bridge course should be used for creating awareness regarding the strengths and weaknesses of other systems,” added Das.