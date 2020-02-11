PV Kunhikrishnan posted as HC judge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Centre on Monday notified the appointment of P V Kunhikrishnan, the son of veteran cine actor P V Unnikrishnan Namboothiri of Payyannur, as a judge of the Kerala High Court (HC).

The HC collegium had recommended Kunhikrishnan’s name for elevation as judge on March 7, 2018, and the Supreme Court collegium had cleared his name on October 9, 2018. However, the Law Ministry sent the recommendation back for reconsideration. On February 12, 2019, the SC collegium reiterated its recommendation on Kunhikrishan’s elevation.

Kunhikrishnan enrolled as advocate on December 17, 1989 and started his practice at the Kozhikode District and Sessions Court in 1990.