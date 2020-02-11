Home Cities Kochi

Shijina’s love for balloons

Shijina Preeth has made it to  India Book of Records for being the fastest balloon artist in the country

Published: 11th February 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For Kannur-based balloon artist Shijina Preeth, crafting balloons into interesting shapes is a passion. The fastest balloon artist in the country according to India Book of Records, she is also the first one to conduct a balloon fashion show in Asia. “I had designed about 117 dresses as part of the fashion show, which took me over a year,” she said. She also entered  Asia book of Records for making the most number of balloon designs. Based in Trivandrum, she has been staging her skills for over six years.  

Apart from being fun, balloon art by Shijina also deals with relevant social issues. Recently, she made a crab using balloons on World Cancer Day. “When I read about such things on the newspaper, I tend to bring it in my art,” she said. Shijina had also created a forest using balloons as part of the wildlife week celebrations of state forest department in October 2019.

The installation that was nearly six feet tall was installed near the department’s entrance for one week. Trees, vines, waterfall, butterflies, lion and giraffe were some of the balloon models she created within the installation. “I use quality balloons imported from Italy. They cost more than normal ones and are more heat resistant,” she said. 

Shijina’s husband Preeth Azhikode is India’s fastest mind reader while her seven-year-old daughter Jwala Preeth is the youngest balloon artist in the country. However, Shijina admits that it was tough to become successful, as people knew very little about balloon modelling. Although Shijina was taught the basics of balloon modelling by Tamil Nadu-based artist Janam Jannu, she learnt the advanced concepts on her own. “I used to watch YouTube videos of balloon art. Initially, I used to fear that the balloon might burst in front of my audience,” she said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp