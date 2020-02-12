Aviation Innovation Exposition held at Kochi Naval Base

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Kochi Naval Aircraft Yard, an Aviation Innovation Exposition was organised by the Southern Naval Command at Kochi Naval Base on Tuesday. Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air Material) Rear Admiral V Mohan Doss inaugurated the exposition in the presence of Flag Officer Naval Aviation (FONA) Rear Admiral Philipose George Pynumootil.

The exposition was organised to bring together major indigenous aviation players like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), academia and aviation industries. The opportunity was used for pooling in resources and expertise for co-operative production, besides finding a viable solution for the continuous fight against obsolescence. Nearly 50 MSMEs, 32 exhibitors, naval repair yards and indigenisation Units took part in the exposition.