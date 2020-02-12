Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For most of us, a good dining experience is determined mostly by how well the food is prepared. However, expert table stylist, Ami Kothari thinks otherwise. For her, dining is beyond just the palate. The adage ‘Feast your eyes’ gets a new and literal connotation as one looks at her exquisitely styled tables, each impeccably customised to suit every occasion. She will be in Kochi on February 24 to hold a workshop at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty.

Growing up in a traditional Gujarati family, Ami spent many hours watching her mother and grandmother not only cook mouth-watering dishes but also set up the table in the most creative ways to entertain guests. Having pursued Bachelors in social work, she worked with specially gifted children before starting her table styling venture, Dining Couture, five years back. “Table styling was a passion project which transformed into a full-time career,” quips Ami.

Since its launch, Dining Couture has assisted some of the biggest luxury brands to style events. “In the home and decore segment, we have worked for Good Earth. Zoya and Her Story in premium jewellery have been our clients. IIFL was another big project. Apart for this, we work a lot with private clients who are keen about entertaining at home,” says Ami. The biggest table she has styled was a 100-seater for an event hosted by BMW.

Ami carefully chooses flowers, plants, wood, candles, cutlery, plates, bowls, glasses and table linen to curate a stunning tableau that makes diners appreciate not only the food but also the way it has been served. “The whole agenda is to make the guests feel more special. Although the concept of each table depends on the occasion, the venue and the client’s demand, my personal taste is more elegant. I like adding a lot of white or pastel elements to the table. I like incorporating candels to the decore as they add a nice warmth. Flowers also exude a certain grace and make the table look much more pretty,” says the 42-year-old.

Eager to acquaint homemakers with the art of hosting guests in style, Ami has so far conducted over 150 workshops, across the country and a couple of them in New York and Singapore. “The workshops are specifically designed for homemakers who want to make their home dining experiences special. I try to teach the particpants how they can use as many elements as they can of things they find at home. I am mindful of not encouraging people to buy more and add to the clutter but to get creative with things sourced from the kids’ room, the craft drawer, the cupboard or the cutlery shelf,” says Ami.

At Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty on February 24. Contact Dr Ghaniya 9847066667