CM to unveil model of Kochi Police Complex

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the offices of the Cyberdome, the cyber crime police station and Infopark police station on Saturday. He will also unveil the model of Kochi Police Complex, which will act as an integrated space for police forces in the city, City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said the cyber crimes have come down after the establishment of Cyberdome at Infopark. “It is currently monitoring those involved in extremist activities, child pornography, human trafficking, drug deals over internet, economic offences and fake news,” he said.