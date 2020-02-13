Forever on reel

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The movie begins with an aerial shot of the Kundanoor-Nettoor bridge, and skyscrapers aligning the horizon. The time is 11.05 am. A siren goes off in the background and the camera pans to a group of people, waiting in anticipation. Amidst them stands the protagonist, his face wry. Based on the Maradu imbroglio and the miseries his family and neighbours faced, resident of the demolished Holy Faith H20, Bilal Shamsudheen, made a 12-minute-something short film ‘Maradu Ente Veedu’. The film was released on February 11 at 11 pm, exactly a month after the demolition.

‘I knew the situation had ample content to be made into a short film. But I didn’t have a proper thread as the protests were ongoing. However, on the day of the demolition, I saw an entirely different face of society. I understand that the impact was large-scale and it was a new attempt in the state. It was natural for people to gather and watch the spectacle. But they seemed to be celebrating. Many jeered and laughed during the demolition process while the rest of us were in deep sorrow. That is when I decided to do a film. It was shot in the same place I’d watched the demolition from,” says Bilal.

The movie portrays a family that has shifted to a flat in Kochi for a better life. The father has decided to quit his job in the Gulf and invest his hard-earned savings on a house in the city. Over time, the four walls of their flat saw the family live through joy and sorrow. Their world comes crumbling down when the Supreme Court announces its decision to demolish the complexes stating the violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms. What follows is a story the family’s survival through the biggest debacle in their lives.

“I had taken the common essence and translated it on-screen. Many families went through worse situations—they were depressed for months, many fell unconscious at the verdict. The fact that the entire environment and their lives would alter was a massive blow,” he continues.

A fourth-year LLB student at NUALS, Kalamassery, Bilal is the son of advocate Shamsudeen Karunagappally, who had chaired the Maradu Samrakshana Samithi and produced the short film under the banner Anugraha Production. His father’s fight provided additional inspiration to make the film.

A 4k footage of the controlled implosion was inserted using VFX into the scene comprising the crowd. With the camera angles emphasising the magnitude of both, the demolition and its impact on the residents, ‘Maradu Ente Veedu’ manages to capture the helplessness of those struck by an ill-fated tragedy.

“Those five seconds had the value of a family’s blood and toil, the value of our dreams. When an ocean of tears formed and the loud noises of people in wonder rang in our ears, bricks weren’t brought down, but our dreams were” concludes the protagonist. While Sreenath T S and Manu Hassan handled the cinematography, Molly Kannamali, Sachin Peedikaparambil, Krishna Lal M, Anantha Padmanabhan and Gayathri K K formed the cast. ‘Maradu Ente Veedu’ is now streaming on YouTube.