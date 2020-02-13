Hoardings rise fast under Authorities’ nose

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi’s fight with hoardings and billboards has been going on for years now. Many legal and illegal hoardings and billboards that line the city’s roads clutter up its major junctions and pocket roads, especially with a metro rail system in place and many more infrastructure plans in the pipeline.Though several rules and regulations were put forth to put an end to this practice, not much seems to have changed.

“For as long as I was in charge, we used to conduct inspections, and ensure the structural stability of the hoardings while admitting taxes. But, with the advertising tax gone, there is no means to keep track,” former Town Planning Standing Committee chairperson Shiny Mathew said.

According to the data from September 2019, nearly 1,700 illegal hoardings were marked to be removed from the city, and the committee was planning to hold an adalat to discuss the same.“I had even submitted a letter regarding this. I am not sure what happened after that,” says Shiny, who added that it would be up to the new committee to make things right.

According to Indian Road Congress regulations, hoardings have to be placed 10 m away from roads and 100 m away from junctions.Further, a Division Bench comprising the then Chief Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice A M Shafique had directed the state ensure no new hoardings are placed on highways, in 2018. But, the business doesn’t seem to be restricted by any of these.

When probed, it was revealed that agencies which handle the billboards have all sorts of options available for clients—brand new ones that were set up just months back, besides those that are up to seven-year old—neither of them checked or reinforced for stability.“Rules are all in place but the corporation has taken zero efforts to enforce them so far. A master plan will be launched by May this year, where rules regarding hoardings and billboards specific to the city will be given out,” said Jayakumar J, senior town planner, Ernakulam.

According to him, the plan will fall under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) of the central government.However, years of administrative lax has made this illegal business strong enough to thrive in Kochi—enough for them to erect hoardings right outside the High Court.

With the town planning committee changing leadership and corporation turning a blind eye, its time Kochiites start watching their head as they move through city’s busy roads.

