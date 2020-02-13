Home Cities Kochi

International Sports Expo comes to Kerala

The expo would also provide an opportunity for coaches and athletes from the state to acquaint themselves with latest sports equipment.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Here’s a golden opportunity for sports enthusiasts to avail sports equipment from major international manufacturers at affordable prices. The ‘International Sport Expo Kerala 2020’, an exhibition-cum-conference, will begin at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Motor sports, water sports and nutrition products will be on offer at the three-day fest organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Kerala, and Indian Exhibition Services, a New Delhi-based event management company. Water zorbing, a recreational sport which involves walking, running and jumping inside a transparent inflatable water ball, is being planned as part of the event. Archery, shooting and darts are some of the games which will be conducted on an artificial turf. “Turf manufacturers and distributors will also be present at the game venue to provide information regarding the quality of the turfs on display,” said an official.

The expo will also see the participation of around 300 delegates from various sports schools from the district such as the Sports Authority of India, Lakshmibai National College for Physical Education (Kariavattom).

Although the previous International Sports Expo didn't see much turnout, the organisers are expecting to generate close to `40-50 lakh in revenue from this edition.The expo would also provide an opportunity for coaches and athletes from the state to acquaint themselves with latest sports equipment.

Apart from the sale and display of sports products, seminars on topics like high performance training, skill development from emerging job roles in the sport sector and innovation in swimming pools will be conducted on all three days.

Future plans  
Developing basic sports infrastructure, including stadiums in different parts of Kerala, is one of the ongoing initiatives of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs. According to the director Geromic George, a `1,000 crore fund by Kerala Infrastructure  Investment Fund Board has already been approved by the government in this regard.

“Synthetic tracks, football ground and a gallery are being developed in stadiums across the state, mainly with a focus on athletics and football. Construction of indoor stadiums in panchayats and municipalities is also progressing. The stadiums will be inaugurated before March 2021,” said Geromic. ‘Play for health’, an initiative aimed at improving fitness levels of children, is another programme of the sports department currently under way.

“Specially designed fitness equipment have been installed in around 21 schools of the state under the scheme,” added Geromic.

