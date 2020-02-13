Subsidiary of Infopark firm hacks portal, sells air tickets worth Ra 25 lakh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major hacking case in which miscreants sold flight tickets worth `25 lakh by hacking into the website of an airline ticket booking firm, has been unearthed at Infopark here. The Infopark police have arrested Shitij Shaw, 19, a West Bengal native, in connection with the incident.

A subsidiary firm of software company Trip Brand Pvt Ltd – which functions at Infopark – had installed the software of the airline ticket booking company, B2B. The subsidiary firm, whose name has not been disclosed, later hacked the B2B website and sold the airline tickets. The case came to light after the police, based on a complaint, interrogated two Kolkata natives who had travelled using the tickets.

“The duo confessed that the tickets were sold to them by Alok Ranjan Mondal, the proprietor of Chutti Chutti Travel company in Kolkata. During interrogation, Alok said he bought the tickets from Shitij after he approached him offering flight tickets on a discount of 20 per cent,” said an officer.

Detailed interrogation of Shitij is under way, said the police. He will be produced before the court on Thursday.

“More persons are involved in this case. The perpetrators are not in Kerala,” said A Ananthalal, CI in-charge of Infopark police. A team comprising Ananthalal, SI A N Shaju, SI Biju, ASI Abdul Haneef and Mathew Joseph of Cyber Cell, arrested Shitij.

