Two-day E-Unnathi meet to begin on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A two-day international conference ‘E-Unnathi: Connecting Bharath’, expo and cultural exchange summit, will be held here on Friday and Saturday. The sessions will be an opportunity for entrepreneurs to find the right way to nurture their enterprises in the current economic slowdown. The conference will be inaugurated by Hibi Eden MP on Friday.

E-Unnathi, an all woman-led social enterprise will focus aspects on survive, sustain and step Up. “Our economy is going through a very dull phase and it is the need of the hour that we work together to survive. For that, we have to come together and help each other,” said Dr Bindu Sathyajith, founder chairman of E-Unnathi at a press conference held here.

The two-day sessions will be led by experts, including Sheela Kochouseph Chittilappilly, MD, V Star Creations, K.K. Pillai, president of Cochin Special Economic Zone, and Roshy John, pioneer of driverless car revolution in India.

The first day sessions are envisioned in a way to help entrepreneurs find a foothold in the business industry. On the second day, eminent speakers will be discussing current trends and investment possibilities.