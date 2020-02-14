Home Cities Kochi

City police enhance security cover for NIA courts

Beefing up the security apparatus at the NIA court has been a constant demand of various stakeholders.

Published: 14th February 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 06:46 AM

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The City police have enhanced the security cover of the two National Investigation Agency (NIA) courts functioning here in view of the sensitive nature of the cases they handle. As part of this, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel have been permanently stationed at the court complexes.

Suspects and convicts in terrorism cases, including members of the so-called Islamic State (IS), Maoist outfits and other extremist groups, are daily brought to the courts, situated in the court complex in Kaloor.
“From the security point of view, it is one of the most important places in Kochi. Hence, we decided to deploy BDDS personnel. Two metal detection door frames have been installed. The BDDS personnel  have been given hand-held metal detectors for frisking visitors and checking the baggage brought to the court,” an official said. There is also a plan to mount CCTV cameras connected to Police Control Room for surveillance. The entire court complex will be thoroughly checked daily before terror suspects are produced before the court.

Beefing up the security apparatus at the NIA court has been a constant demand of various stakeholders. Currently, armed police personnel are deployed throughout the day to provide security cover.

Earlier, BDDS personnel were deployed only when accused like suspected Maoist leader Roopesh were brought to the court. “The government is looking to regularise the video-conferencing system linking the courts with jails  in the state. One of the NIA courts has a hi-tech video-conferencing system which provides link-up with jails in Bengaluru, Bhopal, New Delhi and Ahmedabad to view accused persons lodged here. However, the court complex still requires high-security cover as several remand prisoners lodged at jails in Thrissur or Kakkanad are brought here as part of court proceedings,” an official said.

The NIA courts also function as CBI courts and Additional Sessions courts. The Additional Special Sessions Court, which is hearing the actor abduction case involving actor Dileep, is also housed in the same building. Apart from it, permanent Lok Adalat and Alternate Dispute Resolution Centre are situated here.

