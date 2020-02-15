An ode to mother nature

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Big Bang, a short film directed by Lal Bijo, offers some food for thought for its audience. In just 3 minutes 30 seconds, it predicts a presumable disaster. Released on October 19, 2019, the film by that talks about nature, its exploitation and the consequences has garnered over 5k views.

“I wanted to direct a film with socially relevant issues. With the 2018 floods, we got to see the damage that water can do. I wanted to put such messages across to viewers,” says Bijo, who is a graduate in visual media from Keltron Animation Campus, Trivandrum.

Bijo, who dreams of being a director, worked in the film industry as an assistant art director for 3 years. I completed this work”, he said. The short film stands out for not having any dialogue. The illusion of drought and flood is created using the water dispenser and digital effects. “I wanted to ensure that dialogues or sound effects don’t ruin the ambience,” he adds.

The film shows a young man, tired after a day at work. Wanting to fill up the water bottle, he walks to the dispenser. As he is filling up, he hears sounds through the darkness that scares him. Terrified, he runs away, leaving the pipe half often, symbolic of water taking over the land.

“Earth is considered our mother. But we always forget its value and neglect it. The earth reacts in the form of natural calamities,” Bijo concludes.