Metro trial run conducted on Thykoodam-Petta stretch

KOCHI: Ahead of commissioning the Thykoodam – Petta stretch in March, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Saturday conducted a trial run from Thykoodam to Petta, the last stretch of phase I of the project. Top officials of KMRL and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) attended the test run conducted on Saturday. The test run started at 7:40am from Thykoodam and reached Petta at 8:00am. The officials inspected the functioning of track and traction system.

The return trip started at 8:20am and reached Thykoodam at 9:00am. “The first trial run was a success, In the coming days, further trial runs will be conducted,” said KMRL Managing Director D Alkesh Kumar Sharma. Officials said the main focus of the trial run was to identify the obstructions if any. Signalling trials will be conducted on February 15 and February 16 during night for track data checking. The commissioning of Thykoodam- Petta stretch Metro service is expected to reduce traffic congestion along the Tripunithura-Vytilla stretch. KMRL is anticipating a huge footfall on the stretch. After commissioning of the stretch, KMRL will take up the project to execute Metro connectivity from Petta to Tripunithura.