Home Cities Kochi

On collision course

What vexes the state is the task of bearing the life-long expense of a teacher recruited by an aided school manager on the pretext of increased student strength.

Published: 16th February 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

Govt is poised to bring sweeping amendments to education rules to curb arbitrary appointment of teachers. But school managements say the real motive behind the move is to freeze the appointments altogether. Express examines. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  very year, the changing enrolment figures of students in aided schools are seen by the state government with concern. Even a single student joining an aided school can have a bearing on the state exchequer. It’s not the constitutional responsibility of bearing the educational costs of the child that worries the government.

What vexes the state is the task of bearing the life-long expense of a teacher recruited by an aided school manager on the pretext of increased student strength. In bid to arrest the mounting salary bills, the government is toying with various options.  Imposing a limit on student intake in aided schools is one of the options being explored to curb random appointment of teachers. “An amendment to the Kerala Education Rules (KER) is imminent. The government is seriously considering the proposal to limit the number of seats in aided schools on the lines of higher secondary schools and colleges. This will also limit the number of teaching posts as well,” said a top official in the General Education Department. 

Addressing the imbalance

Currently, there is an imbalance in student intake in aided schools. While some witness a rush of students, other institutions grapple to keep the numbers intact. While teachers lose posts in some aided schools, others see managements arbitrarily appointing new teachers. Both scenarios are unfavoruable for the government. “The imbalance regarding student intake has been an issue plaguing the aided sector for the past many decades. Imposing a cap on seats in such institutions will not be done in an arbitrary fashion. The government will study the pattern of student enrolment in the institution, say for a 10-year period, and only then think about limiting seats,” said an official with the General Education Department. However, the department is also wary of the danger in implementing this radical proposal. “Imposing a cap on the number of seats in an aided school can be challenged in court. Parents and managements can object to this move on the grounds that it goes against the principles of the Right to Education Act (RTE) which gives the students the option of studying in a school of their choice,” said an officer.

 The other option
The finance department has been vehemently opposed to the practice of appointing an additional teacher if the student strength increases even by one from the set limit of 30 or 35 in a classroom in LP and UP sections, respectively.   “In high schools, a new teaching post can be created only if six new students join a batch of 45. The same norm should be applied in the lower primary and upper primary sections as well. But what we see here is blatant misuse of the RTE act by managements,” said a top official of the Finance Department. 

The Cabinet will take a final call on the department’s proposal regarding conditions for fresh appointments to teaching posts. However, even this move can be legally challenged by managements.
They could argue that the move amounts to tinkering with the Pupil Teacher Ratio – an integral element of RTE – by the state government. In earlier instances, the stance of the managements regarding PTR have been endorsed by the court.  

Govt to oversee appointments
The practice that is being followed at present is that managers appoint teachers based on increasing student strength. The appointment is then ratified by the Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) and District Educational Officers (DEOs). Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, in his budget speech, clearly expressed displeasure over the existing system. He said the government has received many complaints regarding the posts that were approved by the AEOs at the sub-district level. He added that such complaints will necessarily be examined, giving a clear indication that the government is planning to set things in order and address the shortcomings in the existing system.

The finance department is also understood to have had a major say in compelling the government to arrive at a policy decision regarding the future role of AEOs and DEOs. It is learnt that the government has decided to take away the responsibility of approving the appointments made by managers from these officers. The appointments will be approved at the top government level from now on. Necessary amendments will be made in KER to this effect, government sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp