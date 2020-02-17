Motor Vehicles Department intensifies inspection of migrant workers’ vehicles in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following complaints, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has intensified the crackdown on migrant workers using vehicles with No Objection Certificate (meant for use in their native states) in Kerala.

MVD officials carried out an inspection in Perumbavoor on Sunday, which is a hub of migrant workers. When an Aluva-registered two-wheeler was flagged down on the Aluva-Munnar road, the riders stopped the bike at a distance and ran away.

Though the onlookers and the officers ran after the duo, they could not be traced. The two-wheeler had a NOC from Aluva sub-RTO on January 22, 2016, to be used in West Bengal’s Murshidabad. But, without taking the vehicle to Murshidabad, it was being used in Perumbavoor.

“These vehicles do not have insurance. And, when the vehicle gets involved in an accident, there are chances that the culprits escape even when the department gets the vehicle number,” said Joint RTO B Shafeeq. The two-wheeler was taken into custody and handed over to Perumbavoor police.



The inspection will continue in the coming days too, he said.