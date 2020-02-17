Home Cities Kochi

Mulanthuruthy bags Swaraj trophy for second best panchayat in Kerala

The panchayat is also planning to make a stadium in 1.5 acres of land at Vettickal which can be used for games like cricket, volleyball and badminton.

The award was given to the panchayat for the activities conducted during the 2018-19 financial year.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mulanthuruthy grama panchayat has been chosen the second best grama panchayat in the state for the Swaraj trophy instituted by the government. This is the third consecutive time the panchayat has been honoured with the second position. It is also the first panchayat in the state to achieve this feat.

The award was given to the panchayat for the activities conducted during the 2018-19 financial year. For leading the development activities, Mulanthuruthy panchayat president Renji Kurian Kollinal was selected for the Prathibha Award. Former panchayat secretary CS Sosamma also won the award for the second-best panchayat secretary in the state.

The panchayat had banned the use of single-use plastics in November 2019. The panchayat had worked effectively for expanding the paddy cultivation from 65 hectares to 200 hectares, launched food products under Mulanthuruthy’s brand, providing breakfast for government school students, sports fest for differently-abled students, schemes for providing free dialysis for kidney patients and installation of biogas plants in houses and schools.

“The award is an honour for the unified effort put by the people and various organisations. Mulanthuruthy panchayat has turned out to be a model panchayat in the state,” said Renji Kurian Kollinal. The panchayat is set to build a swimming pool in Karikode Government UP School.

The tender work has been completed and the work will begin soon. The panchayat is also planning to make a stadium in 1.5 acres of land at Vettickal which can be used for games like cricket, volleyball and badminton and will also house a library and a gymnasium.

The Swaraj trophy and a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh will be presented by Minister for Local Self-Government AC Moideen at Vythiri Village, Wayanad, on Wednesday.

