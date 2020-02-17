Home Cities Kochi

Waste disposal near Kalamassery medical college a cause for worry

Recently, MCH and the Health Department were lauded for their ability to tackle the recent novel coronavirus infection in the state.

Published: 17th February 2020 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

The stench from the accumulated waste makes it difficult for the patients and visitors at the hospital.

The stench from the accumulated waste makes it difficult for the patients and visitors at the hospital.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Patients, bystanders and visitors at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, have raised complaints of heaps of waste dumped near the under-construction multi-speciality block.
The stench from the accumulated waste makes it difficult for the patients and visitors at the hospital.

“The waste is dumped in plastic and garbage bags and it is very difficult to pass by the area due to the stench. Waste is seen dumped near the under-construction cancer care centre as well. During the night, stray dogs roam the roads and we cannot even walk through the area,” said Basheer A K, a bystander.

“The waste from the labour camp near the construction site is getting accumulated in the nearby area and authorities are turning a blind eye to the issue. The district collector must convene a meeting with the hospital development council and find a solution to the problem,” said Manaf Puthuvayil, Congress Kalamassery mandalam secretary.

Recently, MCH and the Health Department were lauded for their ability to tackle the recent novel coronavirus infection in the state.

“The largest isolation ward has been set up here and our employees are working in extra shifts to tackle the difficult situation. Amid this, people are criticising the medical college by digging up the issues which are irrelevant in the current scenario,” said Dr Peter Vazhayil, superintendent of MCH. 

He said biomedical waste from the hospital is taken away by the Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-friendly services and there is no way medical waste is dumped in any nearby areas.

“The only possibility is food waste, since the construction is going on near the cancer centre. The medical waste generated at the hospital incinerated,” said Peter. 

COVID: Two test negative, discharged

Kochi: Two patients who were under observation in the isolation ward at General Medical College (GMC), Kalamassery, were discharged on Sunday. The samples of both the patients, who were admitted as part of precautionary measure, tested negative for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) according to the report from National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha.

Presently, 328 people on the observation list are home quarantined in the district. The number of telephone calls enquiring about the spread of the virus has come down at the control room which received six calls on Sunday.

A majority of the calls are regarding the precautionary measures to be adopted while travelling. Apart from the helpline, awareness classes being conducted by the Health Department are underway in Ernakulam. As per the district administration, no new cases or symptoms of the virus have been reported so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalamassery medical college
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp