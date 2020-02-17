Waste disposal near Kalamassery medical college a cause for worry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Patients, bystanders and visitors at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, have raised complaints of heaps of waste dumped near the under-construction multi-speciality block.

The stench from the accumulated waste makes it difficult for the patients and visitors at the hospital.



“The waste is dumped in plastic and garbage bags and it is very difficult to pass by the area due to the stench. Waste is seen dumped near the under-construction cancer care centre as well. During the night, stray dogs roam the roads and we cannot even walk through the area,” said Basheer A K, a bystander.

“The waste from the labour camp near the construction site is getting accumulated in the nearby area and authorities are turning a blind eye to the issue. The district collector must convene a meeting with the hospital development council and find a solution to the problem,” said Manaf Puthuvayil, Congress Kalamassery mandalam secretary.



Recently, MCH and the Health Department were lauded for their ability to tackle the recent novel coronavirus infection in the state.



“The largest isolation ward has been set up here and our employees are working in extra shifts to tackle the difficult situation. Amid this, people are criticising the medical college by digging up the issues which are irrelevant in the current scenario,” said Dr Peter Vazhayil, superintendent of MCH.

He said biomedical waste from the hospital is taken away by the Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-friendly services and there is no way medical waste is dumped in any nearby areas.



“The only possibility is food waste, since the construction is going on near the cancer centre. The medical waste generated at the hospital incinerated,” said Peter.

COVID: Two test negative, discharged



Kochi: Two patients who were under observation in the isolation ward at General Medical College (GMC), Kalamassery, were discharged on Sunday. The samples of both the patients, who were admitted as part of precautionary measure, tested negative for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) according to the report from National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha.



Presently, 328 people on the observation list are home quarantined in the district. The number of telephone calls enquiring about the spread of the virus has come down at the control room which received six calls on Sunday.



A majority of the calls are regarding the precautionary measures to be adopted while travelling. Apart from the helpline, awareness classes being conducted by the Health Department are underway in Ernakulam. As per the district administration, no new cases or symptoms of the virus have been reported so far.