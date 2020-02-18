Home Cities Kochi

11-year-old blind Kochi student swims across Periyar river in just 45 minutes

11-year old Manoj's trainer Saji Vaalasseril, who has been training people for free since the last eleven years said 'he was so proud of Manoj's achievement.' 

Published: 18th February 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: There was a sense of excitement at Aluva Manappuram on Tuesday morning. Many people had gathered to attend a swimming class conducted by trainer Saji Vaalasseril. 

Hundreds had also gathered to catch a glimpse of 11-year-old R Manoj, a student of School For The Blind, because what he was going to do was not an easy task.

Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram.

Manoj seemed cool and confident about this initiative. 'Navaneeth, one of my seniors, was the first blind person to swim across Periyar. That was my inspiration to study swimming,' said Manoj. 

Navaneeth was also a student of Saji. Manoj has been undergoing training under him for a month. 

The initiative was flagged off by Swami Swaroopananda Swamikal, head of Advaita Ashram around 8.00 am. Manoj's teachers and friends from the school and the spectators cheered till he reached the destination.

The band team from his school played continuously to cheer their dearest friend. Manoj reached the destination around 8.45 am and was welcomed with loud cheers and applause.

'We hear about many cases of drowning. Everyone needs to study swimming so that such fatalities can be avoided. My initiative was to make people aware on this,' added Manoj. His trainer Saji, who has been training people for free in the last 11 years said he was so proud of Manoj's achievement.

'It was so easy to train him. Swimming should be made part of the school curriculum. Parents should always encourage their children to study swimming,' he said. 

Kochi R Manoj School For The Blind Periyar river
