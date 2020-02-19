Home Cities Kochi

Centralised plant good idea, says amicus curiae

The amicus curiae appointed by the High Court in the Marine Drive beautification case has told the court that sewage disposal continues to be a menace to the city.

Published: 19th February 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The amicus curiae appointed by the High Court in the Marine Drive beautification case has told the court that sewage disposal continues to be a menace to the city.In his report, advocate Liju V Stephen, who was asked by the court to inspect the release of sewage from buildings near Marine Drive into the Kochi backwaters, proper draining of sewage had proved ineffective due to shortage of land. He also suggested setting up a centralised sewage treatment plant in the city.

As per the report, the corporation and Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials informed the amicus curiae that the sewage treatment plant (STP) maintained by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) at Elamkulam served a meagre six per cent of Kochi’s population, owing to the non-functioning of the central sewage pipeline to the STP.

The report said KWA possessed a large tract of land at Elamkulam on which a modern STP could be built for addressing a majority of sewage disposal issues. The report called for proper sanitation measures and said the government and local body authorities should provide sufficient infrastructure to address the issues.

The report also said that discharging treated effluents into the backwaters required a licence issued by the KSPCB. However, the board officials said no such licence or consent to operate had been issued to an apartment building near Marine Drive that operated an STP, said the report. It said KSPCB had collected water samples from the apartment’s STP and sent them to a lab for scientific examination.

The report said effluent waste from apartments are normally collected in a tank, screened for solid wastes and flowed into an aeration tank with a Moving Bed Bio Reactor (MBBR).“However, the inspection of the STP of an apartment building revealed that the tank with the MBBR was non-functional,” the amicus curiae said in the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp