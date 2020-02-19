Musical concert money row: Police to launch probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime detachment unit of the city police will probe the allegations levelled against Kochi Music Foundation (KMF) for failing to fulfil its promise to donate the proceeds of its musical event held last year to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The probe is being launched based on a petition submitted by Yuva Morcha secretary Sandeep G Varier to the collector.

“The collector forwarded the petition to my office from where it was sent to the ACP (Crime Detachment) for conducting an inquiry,” City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare told reporters on Tuesday. The issue snowballed into a controversy after Varier shared an RTI document on Facebook recently which revealed that the chief minister’s office was yet to receive the proceeds from the musical event, Karuna, organised by KMF on Kerala Piravi Day (November 1) last year. KMF had organised the event at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra, here, with the promise to donate the proceeds to the CMDRF to help flood victims.

The organisers of the event included filmmaker Aashiq Abu, singer Shahbaz Aman and music director Bijibal. The row had also triggered a war of words between Abu and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden.